Bi-District Baseball Playoff Scores:

Game 1 in best of 3: Woodville 5 Garrison 3

Winner take all game: Cushing 13 Alto 6

Game 1 in best of 3: Nacogdoches 3 Mansfield Legacy 2

Game 2 in best of 3: Diboll 9 Palestine 1...Diboll wins the series 2-0

Game 2 in best of 3: Hemphill 4 Elkhart 10...Game 3 on Saturday

Area Round Softball Playoff Scores:

Winner take all game: Nacogdoches 2 Sulphur Springs 2

Winner take all game: Alto 6 Big Sandy 1

Game 1 in best of 3; Central 5 West 2