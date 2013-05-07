I-69 committee deciding next phase of development

Tuesday representativesfrom Nacogdoches and Angelina counties met to decide the next phase ofdevelopment for the I-69 region.

TxDOT presented twooptions that included an upgrade of the existing U.S. 59 and adding capacity, ora new location that would include building relief routes around Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

"Obviously we wouldlike to have met the concerns within the community on how to proceed forwardwe're here to serve the area and what to do what the community see is in itsbest interest," said Kelly Morris, TxDOT Local I-69, Project Manager.

The counties could also choose a combinationboth options.

Each county is expected tomake recommendations on their preferred option on the route before moving theproject into the next phase which is the environmental process.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.