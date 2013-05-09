Kree Harrison advances to American Idol finals

Woodville native Kree Harrison has made it to the top two ofSeason 12 of American Idol.

It was down to Harrison and Angie Miller in Thursday night'selimination episode but it was Harrison with enough votes to make it to thefinal week of competition.

Harrison will compete against Candice Glover for theAmerican Idol title.

On Wednesday's "Hometown Visits" episode Harrison performedPink's "Perfect" , The Band Berry's "Better Dig Two" and Rascal Flatts' "HereCome Goodbye."

Next week a winner will be crowned in the show's seasonfinale.

