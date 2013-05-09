Lufkin football scrimmage

The Lufkin football team held a scrimmage on Thursday afternoon at Abe Martin Stadium. Instead of going through their normal spring practice routine, the Panthers split up on offense and defense and held a controlled scrimmage.

On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Trey Cumbie swung it out to Jamal Jeffery on the bubble screen, and Jeffery did the rest. Later in the scrimmage, the Texas A&M commit hauled in a post route for a touchdown as well. Overall, the offense had a good day and produced numerous big plays.