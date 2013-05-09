Nacogdoches congregation veils pastor’s seat after his death

The pastor's chair at Zion Hill First BaptistChurch sat vacant as church members spent Thursday night remembering the manwho once occupied it.

"I would call him a modern dayMoses he's one that was a fierce leader, quiet in his demeanor yet strong andwise," said James Ervin, Pastor, Thine Will Baptist Church.

The church's pastor, Larry Wade Sr. servedthe church for 34 years.

"He was a humble man, he didn'tlike the spotlight, he liked others to be out in front," said KyleChildress, Pastor, Austin Heights Baptist Church.

Wade died Tuesday night of heartproblems but is remembered by many as an invaluable leader in the Nacogdochescommunity.

"All of the Pastors look to himas a father image, he served the community in so many capacities, he's left agiant footstep here in our town," said Ervin.

Thursday the community gathered for a call tomourning, lighting a candle in his honor and veiling Wade's seat in the pulpit.

For 30 days this chair will remaincovered as a reminder of Pastor Wade's Legacy.

"Now its looking back, givingthanks to God and after that 30 days it will be time to look forward,"said Childress.

Wade served on the NISD School Board,the Texas State Missionary Baptist Convention and other various religious, politicaland public committees in Nacogdoches

His wife Betty says Nacogdoches made him who he was and he wanted to give backas much as he could.

"When his purpose was served Godwas not going to snatch but he was going to let him see some of the fruits ofhis labor, I suppose he just finished his course," said Wade.

Wade's funeral is Saturdayat 1:00 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church located at Loop 224 and Highway 21 East.

