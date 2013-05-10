Lufkin leaders honored at Citizens Chamber Banquet

The 72nd Annual Angelina County CitizensChamber of Commerce Banquet honored two individuals who are dedicated mentorsand servants in the community.

Martial arts instructorJ. D. Olford has taught in Lufkin for the past 25 years and received the Eagle Award

NAACP member Truey Smithtook home the Pinnacle Award.

Dia Wall of Good Morning East Texas was thekeynote speaker and spoke about the importance of community service.

"The Citizens Chamber,the NAACP are vital organizations and what we do we care about all the citizensin Lufkin by the development of North Lufkin is one of our priorities, "said Alex Alexander, President, Citizens Chamber.

Friday night's recipients were nominated byvarious members of the community for their years of service.

