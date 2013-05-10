Woman starts 700-mile horse ride in Lufkin

Counselor and avid horse rider Megan DuBe' is kicking off a 700 mile expedition this week all in the name of hope.

"I ride on a lot of faith,"said Du Be'

Du be' started her organization theBuffalo Moon Expedition five years ago and uses each ride as a form ofoutreach.

Saturday Du Be' and her horse Jazzywill begin their journey northeast to Shelbyville, Tennessee reaching out tovictims of violence along the way.

"It helps people celebrate life,its not all about the negativity, my organization we obviously have hope,"said Du Be'.

On their journey Du Be' and Jazzy willspend about four hours on the road each day and depend on the kindness ofstrangers to make it through their 145 day expedition."

"We'll ride for two days on andone day off it keeps us healthy, sane and rested," said Du Be'

This is Du Be's ninth expedition, last yearshe traveled over 500 miles across Texas helping families stage interventions.

Du be' has a master's degree inpsychology and education but retired to have more time to spread hope to thosewho've lost it.

"We're going unconventional, we're goingto give back to the world and we're going to do it out of the system and we'regoing to help people just to help people," said Du Be'.

Du Be' says her trip will take about 145 daysbut isn't in a hurry because she's more concerned about the lives she'll impactalong the way.

"There's going to be someone outthere who's always going to care and always going to be able to help you changeyour life,"said Du Be'.

Du Be' went on her first expedition 2008 sofar she has travelled anywhere from 300 hundred to 500 miles.

For more information onher travels visit www.buffalomoonexpressexpedition.com

