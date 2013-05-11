H.S. baseball and softball playoff scores

H.S. Baseball- Area Round Scores:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Diboll 2 Caldwell 5

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Central Heights 8 Troup 0

Game 1 & 2 in best of 3 series: game 1: Cushing 10 Big Sandy 2...game 2: Cushing 5 Big Sandy 4

H.S. Softball- Regional Quarterfinal Scores:

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Garrison 6 New Diana 1

Game 1 in best of 3 series: Central 2 Rockdale 0

Notes: Numerous baseball and softball series were affected by rain. At the time of this post, Hudson baseball and softball were in the middle of their games. Rusk baseball was also in the middle of its game.