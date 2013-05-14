Pregnancy Help Center needs community votes to win makeover contest

They have a chance to win $30,000 but the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin needs the community's help.

Center employees and clients are hoping their makeovers will help raise money for the center.

They have entered the "Mary-Kay One Woman Can" makeover contest and with enough votes each entry could win $5,000.

Six women from the center entered their makeovers in the contest and with enough votes they hope to further how the center is able to help the community.

"One of the the greatest joys of the pregnancy help center is to walk the journey of parenting with our clients our ultimate goal is to help bring joy to the journey of parenting and with 30 thousand dollars we could bring more joy to the community," said Paula Havard, Executive Director.

The contest ends May 28th.

To vote visit http://myemail.constantcontact.com/Special-Deals-from-Pregnancy-Help-Center-of-Lufkin.html?soid=1101265571112&aid=gP6_YSYOekA

