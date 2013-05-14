Angelina, Jasper Counties enter mutual aid agreement

The Angelina CountyCommissioners Court is taking steps to make communication easier with othercounties.

Tuesday county officialsapproved a mutual aid agreement between Jasper County and the City of Zavalla.

The agreement will allowJasper County to put equipment in Zavalla to improve communication in the northpart of the county.

Officials say improving communication meansincreasing safety.

"It just makes sure everybody knows whoseresponsible for what all the equipment is covered by the proper insurance andit's just to make sure everybody knows what's what.," said Scott Cooper,Commissioner Precinct 4.

Countyofficials say this should improve safety and response time in both Angelina andJasper Counties.

