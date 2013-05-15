3rd Annual Summer Fest taking over downtown Lufkin this weekend

Saturday barbeque, music and fun will filldowntown Lufkin in the 3rd Annual Summer Fest.

The event will kick offat 11:00 a.m. with a Battle of the Bands. The competition will feature localbands as well as bands from Tyler and the DFW area.

Officials say Summer Festis a family friendly event and kids can enjoy activities like face painting andeating ice cream while their parents visit booths from local vendors.

"I think everybodyloves to sit outside and enjoy some good food, some good barbeque and livemusic and it's another way to bring not only people who are from Lufkin down tothe festival but people from around the state," said Tara Watson-Watkins, ExecutiveDirector.

Son of a sailor willtake the stage at 8:30 Saturday night and perform classic Jimmy Buffett songs.

Fortickets visit http://www.easttexassummerfest.com

