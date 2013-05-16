SFA student finalists in Folgers jingle contest

SFA Junior Josh Birdsong and fourof his classmates used their music and production talents to depict how a cupof coffee can make your day.

And what started as a classassignment could win them a $25,000 prize.

"We actually tried because there is potential forwinning this thing," said Birdsong.

The jingle project has beenassigned for the past three years and this is the first time students have madeit to the finals.

"We kept improving as the seasons went by withdifferent contest and I think this time it just all bubbled up at the rightmoment," said Dr. Kevin Kelleher, Instructor.

Birdsong says he and his writingpartner Ben Smith developed a catchy tune first and then they wrote about whatthey know.

"It became about college started coming upwith lyrics about tests, due dates being late in the morning stuff like thatand then coffee rushes in and saves the day," said Birdsong.

Cinematographer Herbert Midgleysays he collaborated with the band to help bring their vision to life and hehopes their dreams will soon become a reality.

"They have a really good opportunity andchance the jingle is very good along with the visual parts of it," saidMidgeley.

BIRDSONG SAYS HIS DREAM IS TOPERFORM A SHOW IN FRONT OF THOUSANDS AND HIS INSTRUCTOR KEVIN KELLEHER SAYS HEBELIEVES THEIR TALENT.

"They can achieve that type of deal if thework really hard and are persistent and stick with it," said Kelleher.

The students are a part of thecontest's top 10 the last day to vote is June 19th.

To vote visit http://www.folgerscoffee.com/folgers-jingle/finalist/ben-s

