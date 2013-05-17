St. Cyprian’s celebrate completed expansion project

Friday morning St. Cyprian's EpiscopalSchool celebrated the completion of an expansion project.

Parents and members of thecommunity got a tour of eight new classrooms and the new dyslexia center.

Officials say with the newcenter they can pay closer attention to dyslexic students.

They also more thandoubled the size of the cafeteria.

"This is the firsttime that they've actually had to add on because of the growth of the studentbody here so for it not only meet their immediate needs gives them more roomfor growth will certainly meet their needs for many years to come," saidRoger Sanders, School Board President.

Officials say the projects took about a yearand a half to complete.

