Nacogdoches man arrested after allegedly damaging phone store

A Nacogdoches man was arrested after allegedly damaging the inside of a business Friday.

According to the report, officers received a call that Dameion Jakeith Hall, 31, was damaging display cases inside a Metro PCS store on 1019 South Street in Nacogdoches.

Sgt. Keith Hawkins says that witnesses told officers that Hall was pacing around the store and suddenly got irritated and began to throw things.

Hawkins says when officers arrived the store was in disarray and Hall was ripping one of signs.

According to the report, Hall brought up his fists and resisted arrest.

Hall was arrested for criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

