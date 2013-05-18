Lufkin VFW celebrates family and honors veterans

Saturday the Lufkin community took time out tohonor veterans and celebrate family.

The 2nd Annual Veteran Family Day washosted in honor of Armed Services Day.

Along with games a bounce house and facepainting for the kids .There were plenty of resources for local veterans at theevent.

Officials say the day is all about showingappreciation to those who willingly served our country.

"This is our way again ofhonoring our veteran on armed forces day and celebrating families becausefamilies are so important for our communities also," said Gloria Lamkin,Event Official.

Officials say they hope to expand thecelebration each year and invite out more venders to help more veterans.

