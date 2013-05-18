Man drives into Nacogdoches Church

Saturday afternoon crews were working to patch up a Nacogdoches church after a truck drove inside Saturday morning.

Pastor of Kingdom Dominion Worship Center, Kelvin Wade says he received a call from police just before noon.

Wade says when he arrived the truck hadn't been removed.

"There were bricks everywhere, glass everywhere large and small pieces. They already put them on the trailers some of the bricks but it looks like somebody had come through with a tank of something," said Wade.

Wade says all of the electricity in the church works, his focus is getting the repairs finished for church Sunday morning.

Sgt. Keith Hawkins with the Nacogdoches Police Department says the driver of the truck suffered a medical episode when he ran into the building.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.