Students participate wildfire management training

Saturday morning students participating in firefighter training got some hands on experience in wild land firefighting.

"They learn exactly who they respond to, who their boss is, what to do and the way the system works," said Jan Amen, Texas A&M Forest Service, PIO.

28 students were led through wooded areas by Texas A&M Forest service officials digging line, a skill used to fight fires.

In the final day of the fire academy students got to put what they learned in class to the test.

"We learn safety and the way the fire behavior acts and the weather and what makes it do what it does out in the field," said Barret Schuetz, Firefighter.

Kayleigh Pursley has worked with Sam Houston National Forest for two months and this is her first hands on training.

Pursley says she's ready to get out and help people devastated by wildfires.

"I'm going out on detail this summer with the crews and that will be a fun experience traveling to different states and fighting wildfire s in a different environment," said Pusley.

Barret Schuetz has worked with the Valley Mills Fire Department for three years and says the area is prone to wildfires.

"There not big ones but some of them get out of hand people don't know really what they're doing," said Schuetz.

Schuetz says that knowledge is power and the more he learns, the better he can serve his community.

"What we learn and take it back to our department and teach the there what to do in situations like this," said Schuetz.

Officials say about 90 percent of wildfires in Texas are preventable and everyone should do their part to increase safety.

"In East Texas we're in good shape in term of the wildfire risk but if you're going to do outdoor burning, keep our fire fighters safe and don't leave it," said Amen.

