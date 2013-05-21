Red Cross App keeping residents informed

The American Red Cross is using technology tokeep you informed about disasters in their area.

Along with downloading your KTRE Weather andNews apps, add the Red Cross Tornado app.

The app features warning alerts and shelterinformation.

Theapp also has an "I am safe button" that connects to social media tolet family and friends know you're safe.

Those who aren't in danger can also use theapp to donate to Red Cross relief efforts.

"As long as you havecell service you can utilize this app, it gives the individual up to dateinformation on the latest that's occurring in their community," saidKristy Bice, Branch Director Red Cross.

The Red Cross also offersindividual apps for tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires and basicsafety.

