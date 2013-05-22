Central Heights baseball gearing up for regional semifinals

Great pitching and solid defense has been the key to success for the Central Heights baseball team thus far in the playoffs. The Blue Devils have given up a total of six runs in their five post-season contests.

They have a deadly duo on the mound, and it all starts with ace Alex Phillips, who has committed to the University of Arkansas. Central Heights, who is just two wins away from advancing to their 2nd straight regional final, is coming off a thrilling series victory over Woodville.

After losing the first game, the Blue Devils won games two and three by a score of 2 to 1. Playing close contests like that have helped this squad with only three seniors grow up in a hurry.