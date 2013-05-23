"The Lizzie Bowl" name of Lufkin's spring football game

Lufkin's annual spring football game on Thursday night at Abe Martin Stadium will be unique. "The Lizzie Bowl" is the name of this year's purple and white game. The Panthers will be raising funds for Lizzie Wallace, a former Lufkin high school student who is battling cancer.

All the money raised from admission to the game will go toward Wallace and her family. The fans will then receive a bracelet with LPLW on it, meaning Lufkin Panthers and Lizzie Wallace. Each time the offense scores a touchdown, a helmet will be passed for donations.