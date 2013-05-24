Woman dies from injuries sustained in Nacogdoches wreck with FedEx truck

A Tennessee woman died Thursday afternoon, 17 days after a three-vehicle accident involving a FedEx truck.

Jo Ann Jacobson, 75, of Savannah, Tenn., died at 1:30 p.m. at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Jacobson's husband, Elmer Jacobson, 70, remains in intensive care at Memorial Hospital, with a broken femur, broken arm, internal bleeding in his abdomen and kidney failure, according to his daughter-in-law, Sheree Welch, of Lufkin.

Welch said her in-laws had visited her and her husband in Lufkin and were on the way back to Tennessee when they got in the wreck in Nacogdoches.

According to the Nacogdoches Police report, William Wayne Dawson, 56, of Montalba, was driving a 2007 Mack truck northbound in the 3800 block of South Street in the outside lane. David Shawn Shores, 52, of Colmesneil, was driving a FedEx truck southbound behind Dawson. A set of tires on the right side of Dawson's trailer came off and one of the tires struck Shores' front left tire, causing his tire to come loose from the wheel and forcing him to cross the center turn lane and into the northbound lanes and strike Jacobson's 2007 Chevy Silverado.

Welch said a fund has been set up to help cover travel expenses. It's in Ted Welch's name and is at Huntington State Bank.

