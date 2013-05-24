Post office donation fills North Lufkin Hope Center food pantries

Stephanie Olford spent Friday afternoon organizing one of the pantries at the North Lufkin Hope Center.

"We don't want to leave nobody out of food of any kind and turn nobody away," said Stephanie Olford.

Every first Tuesday and Thursday the Hope Center passes out groceries to low income families.

The Program Director says there is an application process but after that families can come back as needed.

Families that qualify come into the mini market to shop for that they need and they end up leaving with at least two bags of groceries to feed their families.

"If we go to Brookeshires and go down the aisle we have it here," said Stephanie Olford.

Oldford says earlier this week a large donation from the post office filled the center's three pantries and they were able to provide food every day this week.

"When they came they came with a tremendous blessing, they keep dropping off different barrels of food and canned goods," said Clifford T. Olford, Pastor, New Zion Baptist Church.

"Over 500 people came through this place and we got a chance to give them not only two bags but some went out with three or four bags," said Stephanie Olford.

The Olfords' say no one should go hungry and if anyone is in need the Hope Center will provide.

"The Hope Center is here to help those who are in need and what I say to anyone, put your pride down because we all need someone," said Clifford Olford.

Officials say this isn't the first time the post office has given to hope center but it was the largest donation they've seen.

The hope center gives out food every first Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

The center is always accepting donations, if you would like to donate you can bring it to the center or call and someone will pick it up for you.

