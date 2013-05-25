Lufkin veterans pay tribute to fallen heroes

Saturday the Garden of Memories was filled with veterans and members of the community paying tribute to our country's heroes.

"If it wasn't for our fallen comrades we wouldn't be free today," said Judy Conner, President, Ladies Auxiliary.

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans form VFW Post 1836 along with the Marine Corps League and Air Force recruits spent the day marking the graves of fallen soldiers with American Flags.

"This is the way we show honor to our fallen heroes," said Alfred Navarro, Commander VFW Post 1836.

Officials say they plan on distributing over 2000 flags in cemeteries across Angelina County.

Ladies Auxiliary President Judy Conner says Memorial Day is often taken for granted and says it's important to recognize the sacrifices made for our freedom.

"They think it's just a day to be off from work, a day to go swimming or camping and really we should all stop and think about how lucky we are," said Conner.

Conner says the time spent passing out the flags is always emotional and believes each flag is a simple way to say thank you.

"They fought in the war for us and they made us free and se we're trying to honor the ones that fought for us and put use where we're at," said Conner.

Officials hope they time they spend honoring those who serve will inspire the community and the next generation to do the same.

"They'll start picking it up more for the future kids won't forget who answered our country's call," said Navarro.

Officials say the flag distribution is an annual tradition and they don't want to miss anyone.

If you have a relative that served in the military VFW officials say to contact the Charles Wilson VA Clinic for information on how to get the proper grave marker.

Monday the Garden of Memories will host a Memorial Day program with a special speaker, music and a balloon release.

