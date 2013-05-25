Lufkin man arrested after running from police, found with cocain - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin man arrested after running from police, found with cocaine

Edmond Dewayne Fowler Source(Angelina County Jail) Edmond Dewayne Fowler Source(Angelina County Jail)
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

A Lufkin man was arrested after running from police Friday night.

According to the police report, Edmond Fowler,33, was reported trespassing at a residence on the 400 block of Birch St. in Lufkin.

The report says when officers arrives Fowler fled from police on foot and was caught after a short foot chase.

According to the report, cocaine was found in Fowler's pocket.

Fowler was arrested for drug possession and evading arrest.

