Lufkin man arrested after running from police, found with cocaine

A Lufkin man was arrested after running from police Friday night.

According to the police report, Edmond Fowler,33, was reported trespassing at a residence on the 400 block of Birch St. in Lufkin.

The report says when officers arrives Fowler fled from police on foot and was caught after a short foot chase.

According to the report, cocaine was found in Fowler's pocket.

Fowler was arrested for drug possession and evading arrest.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.