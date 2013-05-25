The Trinity County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating vandalism's at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Trinity.

Sheriff Woody Wallace says the damage happened Friday night after 6pm and continued until earlier Saturday morning.

Wallace says at least 100 headstones were destroyed and authorities are still assessing the damage. Officials say some of the headstones over 100 years old.

No arrests have been made at this time and Wallace is urging any eye witnesses or anyone with information to call the Trinity Police Department at 936-594-2505 or the Sheriff's Office at 936-642-1424.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Stories:

Over 100 graves damaged in Trinity cemetery vandalism