Hope Center hosting self defense class to raise money for community programs

Thursday afternoon students spenttheir time in the North Lufkin Hope Center gymnasium for an after schoolprogram.

This is just one of many ways thecenter works to help the local community

"I never knew these were so manypeople in our community that were in need," said Yvette Hadnot, DocumentSpecialist, Hope Center.

The center also offers summer programsfor children along with a food program for families in need.

Saturday morning the center will hosta women's self defense class to raise money for the center.

"Those extra fundraisers help usto get beyond the need to help us with the kids, help us with our feedingprogram," said Hadnot.

During Saturday's workshop women willlearn various defenses against unknown attacks.

"Grabs from in front, grabs fromthe sides things like that common grabs and attacks," said T.J. Martinez,Instructor, ATA Black Belt Academy.

T.J. Martinez is one of fiveinstructors that will be teaching this weekend and he hopes women leave with abetter understanding on how to defend themselves.

"We'll show you where to hit, how tohit certain strikes work better than others," said Martinez.

Martinez says the three hour course isall about education and the more you know the safer you are.

"It requires continuous trainingbut we want people to have a basic understanding of what is going on so theywon't be completely unprepared," said Martinez.

Officials say participants aren't justlearning new skills but changing lives in the process.

"Not only are you learningsomething for yourself, that could very easily save your life your helping savelives of other people," said Martinez.

The self defense course will be Saturday atthe North Lufkin Hope Center from 9 a.m. until noon. The class cost $20.

