Nacogdoches librarian spending the night on school roof

One Nacogdoches librarian is taking reading tonew heights, to be exact the roof of McMichael Middle School.

School librarian Angella Newsonwill spend the night on the roof after students brought back 60 percent ofbooks and fines.

Newson says she will greetthe kids in the morning as they get off the bus and hopes her night on the roofwill encourage them to keep reading.

Newson tells KTRE she'sexcited to spend the night on the roof and brought a few good books to stayentertained.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.