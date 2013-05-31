H.S. playoff scores and recaps

For the second straight year, the Hudson softball team has advanced to the state title game. The defending class 3A champions defeated Burkburnett 9 to 5 in the state semifinals on Thursday in Austin. Trailing 4 to 2 entering the sixth, the Lady Hornets scored two runs to tie the game at four runs a piece. Then in the seventh, Hudson exploded for five runs and the rest was history! Hudson will go for back to back state titles on Saturday when it takes on Mineola.

The Diboll baseball team took game one in a best of three regional final series with Silsbee by a score of 5 to 3. The Jacks trailed 3 to 1 entering the sixth inning, but scored four unanswered runs to win in comeback fashion. The series resumes on Saturday at Rice University.

For the second straight season, the Douglass baseball team fell to Carlisle in the regional finals. Carlisle who only has one loss on the year defeated Douglass 3 to 2 in nine innings at Jaycees Field. Douglass falls just short of the state tournament.