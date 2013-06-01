Hope Center hosts first women’s self defense class

Saturday morning women from across Lufkinlearned a few self defense skills for a good cause.

The North Lufkin Hope Center hosted theirfirst women's self defense fundraiser to raise money for the center's programs

The Hope Center operates a food pantry forfamilies in need and hosts programs for children during the school year andsummer.

For a $20 donation participants spent threehours learning various defense tactics from Lufkin martial arts experts.

