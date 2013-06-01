Nacogdoches man arrested after alleged robbery attempt at Brookshire Brothers

A Nacogdoches man is in custody after an attempted robbery at Brookshire Brothers Friday night.

According to the police report,the incident happened on the 1200 block of South St. in Nacogdoches.

Officials say Danny Lee Davison, 30, picked up items in store and stuffed them in his pants.

The report says Davison was stopped by the store manager and the manager asked him to remove the items.

According to the report, Davison ran around the store and then attempted to leave. A cashier closed the doors in the front of the store and Davison ran into her, causing the cashier minor injuries. Davison was detained until authorities arrived.

