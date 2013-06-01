Woman killed in two vehicle accident on Highway 7

A Centerville woman is dead following a two vehicle accidenton Highway 7 Friday night.

According to the DPS report, 75-year-old ,Wanda Laney Barneswas driving 2005 Ford four door eastbound on Highway 7, 8.4 miles west ofCrockett. Officials say Barnes left theroad way and over corrected into the westbound lane. Barnes was struck by anoncoming freightliner truck driven by Brian Keith Aldredge, of Lufkin.

According to the report, Barnes was ejected from thevehicle, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified, Barnes wasn't wearing aseatbelt.

