SFA's Dozier projected to go in first two rounds of MLB draft

Stephen F. Austin shortstop Hunter Dozier is projected to go in the first two rounds of the MLB draft later this week. Dozier, who was the Southland Conference player and hitter of the year, says his power and production at the plate is what MLB scouts are most impressed with. He will be drafted as a shortstop, but a move to another position is a possibility in time. Dozier is the SFA all time leader in hits and doubles.