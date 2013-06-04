SFA track and field to send seven athletes to national championships

The Stephen F. Austin men's and women's track and field programs will send seven athletes to compete at 2013 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8. The Lumberjacks will be sending two individuals and its 1,600-meter relay team, while the SFA women are sending a javelin thrower.

The Lumberjacks enter the week ranked 54th nationally, and come into championship week with an opportunity to have an impact in Eugene. The 'Jacks are ranked in the top 10 in one individual event, and among the nation's top 20 in two others. Senior thrower Jon Arthur has the nation's fourth-best throw in the shot put (63-8.75), and junior Cass Brown-Stewart is tied for 17th in the 400 meters with a time of 46.08.

Brown-Stewart is also a member of the 'Jacks 4x400-meter relay team that includes Shawn Goff, Torin Crowder and Josh Taylor, while Simba Walker-Williams will serve as the alternate. The relay team is currently tied for 20th nationally with a time of 3:06.98.

The 2013 outdoor season comes on the heels of an indoor campaign that saw the Lumberjacks send two athletes to the indoor championship meet, including an All-American performance in the pole vault. Arthur also competed in the shot put at the indoor meet.

Sophomore Madison Johnston will be competing in her first NCAA Championship meet when she travels to Eugene. Johnston has recorded the 15th-best mark of the athletes qualified in the women's javelin (161-0).

Brown-Stewart will be the first SFA athlete to compete in Eugene. He will step on the track for the semifinal of the men's 400 meters Wednesday at 5:15 (7:15 Nacogdoches time) p.m. Johnston will take to the runway for her first throw in the javelin at 5:15 (7:15 Nacogdoches time) p.m. as well, while Arthur will open the shot put approximately 15 minutes later. The men's 1,600-meter relay semifinal is slated for a 6:40 (8:40 Nacogdoches time) p.m. start Thursday.

