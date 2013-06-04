Hemphill woman arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle

The drivers of two vehicles are both being treated at a Nacogdoches hospital after a two vehicle accident on Highway 103 East near Etoile in Nacogdoches County.

Two vehicle crash on Highway 103 East sends 2 to the hospital

A Hemphill woman was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail Monday after being arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle on Sunday.

Authorities say, Laquita Blanton, 41, of Hemphill was at fault in a two vehicle crash on SH-103 West of Etoile. According to the arrest affidavit, Blanton was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

According to the report, Blanton agreed to take a blood test and her sample was sent to the DPS Crime Lab in Austin.

The driver of the vehicle Blanton struck suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Blanton's bond is set at $25,000

