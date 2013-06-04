Trinity man arrested for alleged assault of disabled man

A Trinity man was arrested Monday for the alleged assault ofa disabled man.

According to the Livingston Police Department, Monday officersresponded to an assault on 407 Second Street.

When officers arrived they found a 61-year-old man bleedingat the residence, the victim was partially paralyzed from a prior medicalcondition.

The victim said he was struck by James Russell Odom, 25, ofTrinity. Police were able to locate Odom on Monday after he returned to theSecond Street residence.

Odom's bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.