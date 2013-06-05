Mosaic Center to host 3rd Family Fun Day

Saturday graduates ofthe Mosaic Center core program, GED students and nursing students willcelebrate their accomplishments.

Thecenter partnered with Family Crisis Center, Lufkin Junior League and BucknerFamily Place to host the 3rd Annual Family Fun Day.

Saturday the graduates andtheir families will enjoy food, fun and learn about all the opportunities forfitness in Angelina County.

It's anopportunity for those who serve and for those who have been served to cometogether just to enjoy each other's company, have great fellowship and enjoygood food and get to know each other," said Donna Busler, ExecutiveDirector.

TheMosaic Center is currently offering GED and nurse aid classes during thesummer.

In September they will kickoff their 11-week core program.

