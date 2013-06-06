Lufkin Chick-Fil-A closing for a month

Thursday during lunch hour, cars were wrapped around the south loop Chick-Fil-A, but next week the parking lot will be empty as the restaurant closes for construction.



"It will be worth the wait," said Julie Walker, the store operator.



Saturday will be the restaurant's last day in operation for about four weeks.



"I'll go to the mall sometimes but it's not as convenient," said Colton Childers, a Thursday customer.



"I'm very upset, I love Chick-fil-A," said customer Alejandara Sanches.



Walker says the restaurant has outgrown the space in the kitchen and the drive-through and customers can expect a makeover from the inside out.



"Our counter will look different," Walker said. "They'll see the outside looks different with the drive-thru, you won't see the kitchen of course but it's going to be bigger."



Chick-fil-A officials say the lunch hour is one of the busiest times of day and they hope a second drive-thru will help with the mid-day rush.



"We do everything we can to try and get it going faster at some point you run out of options and this is the next big option," Walker said.



Sanchez says she eats at Chick-Fil-A three to four times a week and she says an extra drive-thru will benefit employees and customers.



"It will probably be easier to get lunch and dinner," Sanches said. "It will be easier on everybody."



And customers understand the changes are necessary but say it will be a long four weeks without their Chick-Fil-A favorites.



"Right now I don't know if we're going to think it's worth it but I'm sure once it's done we'll be glad they did that," Childers said.



Officials say they hope to have the store re-open by the first week in July.

