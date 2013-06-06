Angelina Beautiful/Clean hosting kids Eco Camp

Kids can join in theaction of conservation at this year's Angelina Beautiful/ Clean Eco Camp.

The environmental summercamp is taking on the recycle rangers theme and is open to kids enteringkindergarten through 4th grade.

Campers will learn aboutprotecting the environment through games, arts & crafts, storytelling, andmusic.

The camp will be hosted at the FirstPresbyterian Church.

"They go out and they tell theirteachers, parents, grandparents about recycling and planting trees and flowersand different things. They are an instrument and resource for us to keep outgreen clean energy going," said Amanda Anderson, Executive Director.

Camp runs June 10th through the 14theach day from 9 a.m. until noon. The registration cost is $55.

