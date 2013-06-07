State Representative Trent Ashby keynote speaker at First Friday Luncheon

State Representative TrentAshby was in town Friday talking about what's going on in Austin.

Ashby was the guest speaker at the Chamber'sFirst Friday Luncheon, discussing House Bills Four and Five. Those bills focuson water infrastructure and education reform. Two issues Ashby believes areimportant for East Texas.

Ashby also feels a lot was accomplished in thelast regular legislative session.

"Where we turned outwith the budget, where we came out protecting our water resources that is socritical to East Texas economic development, and our future. You look attransportation helping out our counties with road construction among otherthings. I believe it was a very good session for East Texas," said Ashby.

Ashby says getting six bills to the governorwas a major accomplishment for him in his first legislative session.

