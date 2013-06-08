Thousands enjoy 24th annual Texas Blueberry Festival

Saturday morning the smell of blueberry pancakes filled the air as residents and visitors filled the streets of Nacogdoches for the 24th Annual Blueberry Festival.

From pancakes, to ice cream and lemonade there is a blueberry treat for everyone.

Festival coordinator Teresa Darby says the annual celebration is way to get the whole community together for good time.

"I think people just enjoy coming out here and seeing friends and neighbors and working with friends and neighbors its just a special place to be," said Teresa Darby, Festival Coordinator.

Officials say last year 19,000 people made it out to the blueberry bash and are expecting more this year with the cooler weather.

First time festival attendee Jeremy Pyatt says he's heard nothing but good things about the festival and decided to experience the blueberry craze for himself.

"I came out to have some blueberry pancakes and see what this is all about," said Pyatt.

Darby says each year they make various adjustments to improve the festival and loyal festival attendees have noticed.

Connie Pierce says she's enjoyed the festival for 15 years and says she see more vendors each year with more items to choose from.

"It's great, it's an activity that we can do with the family and you get to see some really creative items people have made so it's just a wonderful thing," said Pierce.

Officials hope the annual festival creates lifelong memories and a love for the Oldest Town in Texas.

"This is year number 24, next year is the 25th silver anniversary and so the tradition of this festival celebrates what we do, we grow blueberries in this county," said Darby.

