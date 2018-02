The Lufkin football team finished in the top two of its 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament over the weekend at Abe Martin Stadium and will now head to Round Rock later this summer for the state tournament. Meanwhile, junior to be wide receiver KeKe Coutee has verbally committed to Texas.

Lufkin, Diboll, Livingston, and Nacogdoches are playing in a 7 on 7 summer league at Abe Martin Stadium each Monday night for the next four weeks.