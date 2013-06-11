Bullard solar car team makes pit stop in Lufkin

The Bullard solar car teammade their way through Lufkin during a test run of their solar car.

In July the team willcompete against 15 other teams from around the world in the Winston Solar Car Challenge.

For the competition they will travel for eightdays from Texas Motor Speedway to Los Angeles.

The 12 student team beganwork on their car in October, it cost about $85,000 to build the car

"The solar panel ontop collect the sunlight and that turns it into electricity that goes into a batteryban have a 48 volt battery bank that stores our electricity so based off ofthat it puts electricity into out electronic motor that drives the vehicle,"said Cullen Hippler,

The fastest the solar car can go is 105 mphmiles but students say they usually cruise at 40 to 45 mph.

