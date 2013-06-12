Lufkin mom proud of son, 5, for calling 911

Five-year-old Grady McLemore loves playing with his mom's cellphone and his mother, Tabitha Parker, said his skill of technology allowed him to take action when she was in need.



"As soon as I walked in the doorway I collapsed," Parker said. "I got really dizzy and I guess he heard it."



"My mama fall down and she's won't get up," Grady McLemore told the 911 dispatcher.



Last week, Parker was home alone with her two young children when she collapsed. And 5-year-old Grady said he just wanted to help.



"Because I called 911," Grady said.



Parker says she used her son's love of technology to prepare him in case of an emergency.



"I told him if anything happened, dial 911 and I showed him the numbers," she said.



Parker says she's diabetic and her blood sugar got too low. When she collapsed, Grady was able to give the dispatcher the information they needed to send help.



"What's your mom's name?" the dispatcher asked. "Her name Tabitha Parker," Grady said.



"I woke up and he was on the phone with the dispatcher and I could hear her saying 'is your mommy awake, is your mommy awake,'" Parker said.



Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says the more children learn at a young age, the safer they will be in the long run.



"Around three or four they are pretty bright and 911 is easy to remember," Sanches said.



And Parker says she couldn't be prouder to have a son she can depend on to come to her rescue.



"I was really happy, something seriously could have been wrong with me and he dialed 911," Parker said.

