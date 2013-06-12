Tickets on sale for Harold’s House purse bingo fundraiser

Purse bingo is returning this summerand tickets for the Harold's House fundraiser are already on sale.

Badges, Bags and Bingo is a designerpurse bingo event supporting physically and sexually abused children servedthrough Harold's House.

On July 19th, 20 games ofbingo will be played and every game will have the prize of a designer handbag.

This year law enforcement officialswill serve as handbag models, last year the event raised $40,000.

This year the event will be held atthe Nacogdoches Civic Center.

"Nacogdochescurrently uses the Lufkin facility but we're hoping that we can raise enoughmoney to open a Harold's House in Nacogdoches, that's why we're doing thefundraiser," said Laura Squiers, Executive Director, Harold's House.

Tickets are $30 per person or $350 fora table of eight.

The goal for this year'sfundraiser is $20,000.

For more information visitthe event facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BadgesBagsBingo?fref=ts

