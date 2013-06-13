After 2-year hiatus, Lufkin's Jones Pool re-opens in time for summer fun

A popular North Lufkin spot reopened today after being closed fortwo years.

Jones Pool welcomed swimmers for the first time and the communityand city officials couldn't be more pleased. East Texas News was there for theopening.

Thursdayafternoon, children waited in anticipation to go for a swim in Lufkin's Jones Pool.

"It'sa hot summer, and I'm glad to come back," Jakwan Jackson, a pool goer, said.

Fortwo years the pool sat idle. Now kids are ready to dive in and start theirsummer.

"In2011 we got about half way through, three quarters through and then we wereclosed down all of 2012," said Mike Akrydge, Lufkin's parks and recreationdirector.

Thepool shut down because of limited life guards, and officials say the reopeningof the pool was through a collaboration of the city and community. The AngelinaCitizen Chamber not only recruited volunteers to serve as lifeguards, they alsopaid for their training.

"Weasked for the pool to be here so the least we could do is get some lifeguards,"said Alex Alexander, the president of the Angelina Citizens Chamber of Commerce.

JonesPool now has four lifeguards and a pool manager on staff.

AlexBlow served as a lifeguard before the pool closed and says the reopening givesthe kids something to look forward to.

"Forsome of these kids that come out here this will be the only vacation for thesummer so I'm pretty excited about it," said Alex Blow, one of the pool'slifeguards.

Andkids are ready for a break from the heat.

"Itkept feeling like a heat wave so hot, couldn't do nothing," Jackson said.

"Wewant to make sure we're offering everything we can to everyone in the city,"said Jason Arnold, Lufkin's assistant director of parks and recreation. "Thisis one of those things that the kids in the neighborhood love and look forwardto every year."

Inaddition, the city hopes to keep the pool running and continue to help thecommunity beat the heat summer after summer.

JonesPool is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 2-7 p.m. There is no charge to enterthe pool.

