Creature Teacher visits Kurth Memorial Library

Childrenin Lufkin got a look at deep sea creatures Friday afternoon.

The Creature Teacher made an appearance at Kurth Memorial Library and showed the kidsexamples of some of the creatures they'd find out in the ocean.

The Creature Teacher is just one of many special guest that will visit the librarythis summer.

Next Friday the library will have a visit from Mr. Habitat,library officials say they hope each unique activity will draw more kids to thelibrary and give them special learning experiences during the summer.

"Wehave a number of story times and crafts as well, we have some programs for outteens and it gives them the opportunity to learn about something different,they wouldn't encounter in school andhave a good time while they're at it," said Lorraine Simoneau, LibraryDirector.

Thelibrary will also have a turtle discovery, movie marathon and a visit from theTexas Bubble Lady and other activities throughout the summer.

The summer program ends onAugust 5th.

