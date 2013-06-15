Veteran motorcycle organizations honor rider killed in wreck

Veteran motorcyclists stood with flags in hand, honoring the legacy of one of their own.

"There is no chapters on our back we're here today in honor of Randy Harrington one of our fallen veterans," said Chuck Baxley, First Vice Commander Post 629.

55-year-old Randy Harrington was killed Monday night when his motorcycle was stuck by a vehicle.

"He loved his country, he loved to cause of riding, he loved serving in every way he still could," said Baxley.

The Navy Veteran was a part of two veteran motorcycle organizations, the American Legion Riders and the Patriot Guard Riders.

"He would have been a member of anything else if he could , he was just a wonderful person," said Baxley.

Officials say Saturday they rode in honor of Harrington, paying their respects in the best way they know how.

Director of American Legion Riders Post 629 Mike Weiman says their goal is to support veterans and their community and Weiman says that's exactly what Harrington will be remembered for.

"Randy was well liked, well known and really did a lot his community and his country, said Weiman."

And even though there were many different groups represented, they are all one brotherhood ready to unite in times of need.

"We all work together in patriotic themes and events just trying to support our country and our men and women in the military," said Weiman.

Harrington's body was taken to White Oak after the service in Livingston.

