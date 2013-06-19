Lufkin woman gets 1 year of probation for exposing daughter to PCP

A 34-year-old Lufkin woman accepted a plea bargain sentence of one year of probation for exposing her 5-year-old daughter to PCP in 2011.

Natasha Rena Scott appeared in Judge Barry Bryan's 217th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Class A misdemeanor assault. Originally, Scott was charged with endangering a child and public intoxication.

Officers from the Lufkin Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for endangering a child on Nov. 9, 2010, following an investigation the month before. According to the arrest affidavit, Child Protective Services reported to Lufkin Police that Scott was using PCP around her children.

When an LPD detective interviewed Scott, she admitted to using the drugs in front of her children. Police conducted a hair test on the 5-year-old girl, and the child's hair tested positive for PCP.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Scott did not live up to her end of an agreement to turn herself into authorities on Nov. 11, 2010. Police then entered the warrant into state and national arrest warrant databases.

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested Scott in May, 2011 on on-view public intoxication charge and the outstanding felony warrant.

