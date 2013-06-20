Lufkin senior citizens make lasting memories during prom night

Thursday night Lufkin seniors took astep back in time and on to the dance floor for the first ever Senior Circleprom.

"It brings back a lot of memoriesfor going to a prom," said Judy Kocar, Prom Attendee.

The prom was a celebration of the Senior Circle'sfive year anniversary.

"I'm just ready to get out anddance," said Beverly Morrow, Prom Attendee.

Coordinator Christie Maddux says forfive years Senior Circle has promoted living a healthy lifestyle for men andwomen over the age of 50.

"Anyone that chooses to stayactive after 50 and travel and be around their peers, that is a greatopportunity to stay young enjoy laughter and laughter is the best medicine,"said Christie Maddux, Senior Prom Coordinator.

Throughout the year, Senior Circlehosts various trips, cooking demonstrations and social activities to helpsenior citizens in the community stay active.

Prom attendee Judy Kocar says her and herhusband look forward to monthly activities.

"We were just did the luncheonlast week and we go on a lot of trips with Senior Circle," said Kocar.

"We can all get together and do thingsand it just helps a lot older people get out of the house," said Morrow.

Maddux believes a fun filled night offood, music and dancing is the perfect way to bring everyone together.

"We have people that have beenmarried for 50 years, people here that have never been married , people herethat actually came to meet someone. So If people can gain new friendships outof this it was a success," said Maddux.

And enjoy a prom night, they'll neverforget.

"It makes me feel young again,"said Morrow.

For more information on Senior Circle visit http://www.woodlandheights.net/Senior%20Circle/Pages/Senior%20Circle.aspx

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rights reserved.