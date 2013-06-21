Fredonia Hill VBS collects supplies for Haiti mission trip

An upcoming mission tripto Haiti is sending 25 East Texans to the impoverished country.

Each individual has toprovide at least $800 on their own, which many are doing through fundraisers.

Fredonia Hill Baptist Church will pay therest.

Thursday childrenattending Vacation Bible School at the church brought items to be taken on themission trip to Haiti.

Soaps, toothbrushes anddeodorant were just a few of the items donated.

Along with contributing tothe mission trip, the kids and their families were able to write notes ofencouragement to those receiving the donations

"I think its excitingbecause you actually get to help someone in need when you have that stuff andthey're over there in a different country really needing that stuff," saidMaddy Stout.

Funds and supplies arealways needed before the July 1 departure.

For information on how to donatevisit http://www.fredoniahill.com/#/give-to-fredonia-hill

